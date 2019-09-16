Seeyond Purchases New Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after purchasing an additional 385,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,517,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,156,000 after purchasing an additional 279,339 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 275,360 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,380,000. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 302,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 252,999 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLO. DA Davidson began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,974. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.42. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.85%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.