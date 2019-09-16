Seeyond Has $122,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Seeyond cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,358,000 after buying an additional 913,293 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 563.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,862 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 249.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 582,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,202,000 after purchasing an additional 415,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 465.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 232,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,542,000 after purchasing an additional 191,022 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,641,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $5,175,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,997 shares of company stock worth $14,854,855. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.30. The company had a trading volume of 58,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

