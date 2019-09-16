Scroll (SCRL) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scroll token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and IDAX. Scroll has a total market cap of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scroll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00198364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.86 or 0.01187362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00089558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015332 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021068 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official website is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.