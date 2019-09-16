Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 364 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after buying an additional 41,338 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.88. 2,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.