Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 1,448 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 442,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 59,539 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 390,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 161,375 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 33,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,843. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.