Scotia Capital Inc. Has $526,000 Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after acquiring an additional 724,613 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AFLAC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 154,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,307,000 after acquiring an additional 581,724 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

In related news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,280 shares of company stock worth $757,628. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.93. 885,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,533. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

