Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.56

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.56 and traded as low as $36.55. Scotgold Resources shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 16,987 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 million and a PE ratio of -6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.56.

Scotgold Resources Company Profile (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Nedlands, Australia.

