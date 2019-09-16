Scion Asset Management LLC Acquires 327,979 Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Scion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,979 shares during the quarter. GreenSky accounts for 7.9% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GreenSky by 81.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 2,122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 995,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,202. GreenSky Inc has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 93.12% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price target on GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

