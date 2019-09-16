Scion Asset Management LLC Acquires 327,979 Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Scion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,979 shares during the quarter. GreenSky accounts for 7.9% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GreenSky by 81.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in GreenSky in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 2,122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.00. 995,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,202. GreenSky Inc has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 price target on GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.66.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
