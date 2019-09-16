Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $72.29. 28,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,939. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.