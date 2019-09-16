Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.30. 7,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

