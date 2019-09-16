Scharf Investments LLC Invests $58.58 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 420,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,577,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,661. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $344.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

