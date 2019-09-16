Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.51 ($9.90).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA opened at €7.70 ($8.96) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.96. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.