Sasco Capital Inc. CT Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,804. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

