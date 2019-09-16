Sasco Capital Inc. CT Has $35.74 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands comprises approximately 3.4% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.57% of Hanesbrands worth $35,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 283,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 42,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,569,000 after purchasing an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 280.6% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 386,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.63. 4,416,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,431. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

