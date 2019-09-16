Sapience Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)

Sapience Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,833,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Forum Energy Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Sapience Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $9,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FET shares. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.08. 58,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,582. The stock has a market cap of $207.51 million, a P/E ratio of 104.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $245.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.91 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,899.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

