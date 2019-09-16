Sapience Investments LLC Reduces Stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Sapience Investments LLC lowered its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,695 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 505.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 77.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $93,000.

NYSE QTS traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 194,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $50.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on QTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $138,593. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

