Sapience Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sapience Investments LLC decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

AerCap stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.88. 67,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,799. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.