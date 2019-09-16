Sapience Investments LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Sapience Investments LLC cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of APAM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,820. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $33.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.94% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

