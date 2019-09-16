Sapience Investments LLC Has $17.14 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,890 shares during the period. KAR Auction Services comprises approximately 2.3% of Sapience Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of KAR Auction Services worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 157.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 13.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.15. 107,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,055. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.00 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

