Sapience Investments LLC Has $12.20 Million Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Sapience Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. NorthWestern makes up about 1.7% of Sapience Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sapience Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of NorthWestern worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,063,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 570 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $40,036.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel H. Grahame Heather sold 3,600 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $255,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,470 shares of company stock worth $589,092. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,777. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $74.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.22.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

NWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Williams Capital raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

