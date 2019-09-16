Sapience Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 670,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,000. Sapience Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Gates Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,823 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 31.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 58.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175,633 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 162,100 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $1,407,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha bought 209,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,286,808 shares of company stock worth $10,573,815. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GTES traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. 8,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,934. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $809.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

