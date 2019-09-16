Sapience Investments LLC Buys 1,570 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Sapience Investments LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,576,000 after purchasing an additional 543,437 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,389,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,847,000 after purchasing an additional 190,511 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,001,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,359,000 after purchasing an additional 362,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,116,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,341,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.42. 29,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,658. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $109.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

