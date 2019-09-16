SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Up 6.6%

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.29, approximately 516,605 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 297,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $207.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $75.39 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

