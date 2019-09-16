Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 434,611 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 434,611 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of B2Gold worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 19.8% in the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 43,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in B2Gold by 10.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 344,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 17.8% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 167,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 528,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 36,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,712. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.40 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTG. TheStreet upgraded B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

