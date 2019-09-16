Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,163 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in South State were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of South State by 80.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 8.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.95. 17,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. South State Corp has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other South State news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $625,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

