Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.80 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Hubbell worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hubbell by 125.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 8.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,701. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average is $124.28. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.77 per share, with a total value of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,085.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $254,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

