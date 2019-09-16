Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $210,623.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,944.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $3,826,179.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,098,873 shares of company stock valued at $71,250,412 in the last ninety days. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE DLB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.50. 7,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,254. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

