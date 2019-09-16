Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.49

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as low as $0.37. Royal Nickel shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 1,512,450 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $211.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.49.

Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Nickel Corp will post 0.0709333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Marzoli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,347,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,293,037.50.

Royal Nickel Company Profile (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

