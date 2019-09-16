Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Rogers worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,267. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.86.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

ROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.75.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

