Rockshelter Capital Management LLC Sells 10,270 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 3.0% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 471,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 354,862 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,878,000. H2O AM LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 316,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

