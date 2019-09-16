Rockshelter Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 5.0% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.14. 8,737,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $120.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

