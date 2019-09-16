Rockshelter Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Rockshelter Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,725 shares during the period. Despegar.com accounts for 1.8% of Rockshelter Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Despegar.com worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DESP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Despegar.com by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 10.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Sapience Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $112,000. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DESP. UBS Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE DESP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $733.11 million, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.39. Despegar.com Corp has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

