Rock Springs Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cigna by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $225.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CI traded up $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.40. The company had a trading volume of 67,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average of $161.53. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.