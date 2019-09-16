Rock Springs Capital Management LP Invests $8.28 Million in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 413,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.77% of Karuna Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,411. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($146.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($144.83). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Ix, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.04 per share, with a total value of $230,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 910,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,630,400 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

