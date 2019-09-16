Rock Springs Capital Management LP Invests $47.62 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,050,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,618,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after buying an additional 30,981,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after buying an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,691,000 after buying an additional 6,960,047 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,428,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,985,000 after buying an additional 593,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.74.

BMY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.45. 3,916,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,219,586. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.