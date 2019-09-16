Rock Springs Capital Management LP Buys 328,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,028,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 328,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 4.90% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Swann downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 454,261 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $2,085,057.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 339,537 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,568,660.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,493,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,307. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

ACRS traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.40% and a negative net margin of 979.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.