Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 160,800 Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.64% of Nevro worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVRO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 31.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 138,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 122.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,251. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.21. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $91.60.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.07%. Nevro’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price target on Nevro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nevro from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Nevro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nevro from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

