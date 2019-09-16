Rock Springs Capital Management LP Acquires 120,000 Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 2.21% of Retrophin worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Retrophin by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Emory University lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Emory University now owns 110,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 462,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Retrophin alerts:

RTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Retrophin from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In related news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RTRX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.92. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $44.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 83.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Retrophin Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.