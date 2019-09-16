Robert Jr. Leasure Buys 26,846 Shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) CEO Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 26,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,669.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Jr. Leasure also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 11,500 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $36,225.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 16,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

NASDAQ:BASI remained flat at $$3.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.46% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.