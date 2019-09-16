RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 64,489 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,489 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 64,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,619,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,676.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $237,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,913 shares of company stock valued at $11,632,251. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 275,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,831,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.55 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

