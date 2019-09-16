RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,963 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,549,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,581,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,328,000 after acquiring an additional 410,280 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,708,000 after acquiring an additional 251,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,753,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,585,000 after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after acquiring an additional 193,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACW. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.84. 29,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,425. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

