RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 2,545 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,147,000 after acquiring an additional 269,842 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,362,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $322,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.84. 13,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,324. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $97.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.56.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

