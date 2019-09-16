RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Boingo Wireless at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boingo Wireless by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Hagan sold 32,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $586,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,056,229 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,499.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,226 shares of company stock worth $2,507,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WIFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

WIFI traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $13.58. 10,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,446. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.35 million, a PE ratio of -452.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.