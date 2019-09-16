RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,983 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CAE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in CAE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,012,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CAE by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CAE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,532,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after acquiring an additional 583,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $25.15. 7,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cae Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

