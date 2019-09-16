RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.05, approximately 593 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.38% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

