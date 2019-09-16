RGM Capital LLC Sells 208,366 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

RGM Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,161,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,366 shares during the period. Verint Systems makes up 8.4% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $116,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 345,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. 393,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,693. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.56 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $170,868.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

