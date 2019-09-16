RGM Capital LLC Increases Stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,040 shares during the period. Luminex accounts for 4.6% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 6.79% of Luminex worth $63,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 271,981 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 3,439.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 190,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,006,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ LMNX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.58. 8,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,749. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Luminex had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $83.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Luminex Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

