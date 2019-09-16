Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 292,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $22,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,671 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,635,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,698,000 after acquiring an additional 947,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,341,000 after acquiring an additional 736,433 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $30,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $9,537,143.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,303,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 488,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $37,675,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016 over the last three months. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.70. 476,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

