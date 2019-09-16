Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $24,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meryl D. Hartzband purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $242.31 per share, with a total value of $121,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,906.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RE. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.57.

Everest Re Group stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,706. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $201.09 and a 1 year high of $260.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.06.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

