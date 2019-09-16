Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 543.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 395,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $23,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,379,374 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $274,940,000 after acquiring an additional 302,157 shares in the last quarter. TT International grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.3% in the second quarter. TT International now owns 822,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after purchasing an additional 403,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 666.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 799,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 695,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,232,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $23,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.26. 212,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,645. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. BHP Group PLC has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

